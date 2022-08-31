The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the San Diego Padres today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 5.00 ERA, 3.83 FIP, with 126 strikeouts to 29 walks in 126 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 9-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday, in which he allowed eight runs on six hits with four strikeouts in three innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, who enters today’s game with a 2.96 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 138 strikeouts to 29 walks in 142.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 13-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday, in which he allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk in three and two thirds innings.

Game #129

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM