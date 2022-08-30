The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres in game two of three today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.33 ERA, 3.27 FIP, with 130 strikeouts to 45 walks in 159.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers last Wednesday, in which he allowed six runs on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres left-hander Blake Snell, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.24 ERA, 3.15 FIP, with 116 strikeouts to 38 walks in 87 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians last Wednesday, in which he allowed six runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in three and a third innings.

Game #128

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM