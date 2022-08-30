Good morning, baseball fans!

On Saturday, the New York Mets held their first “Old Timer’s Day” celebration since 1994, and in a surprise move, announced that they were retiring the number 24 in honor of Willie Mays.

Although Mays played the vast majority of his legendary and expansive career with both the New York and San Francisco Giants, he did play his final two seasons with the Mets, after being traded in 1972. It was the dream of Mets owner at the time, Joan Payson, that once Mays retired as a Met that his jersey number would be retired as well, and though Payson passed away in 1975, it has now happened.

Mays was not in attendance for the event, but his son read a statement expressing his gratitude towards the organization and the fanbase. This was only the seventh jersey number to be retired by the Mets organization, the second this year with Keith Hernandez’ number being retired last month.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of three against the San Diego Padres tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.