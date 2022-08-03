Minor League box scores, August 2

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)
ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Angels
ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL D-backs Red
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Nationals
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 12:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), 4:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies), 7:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:50 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Off
ACL Giants Black: Off
DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL D-backs Black
DSL Giants Black: Off
