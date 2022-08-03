The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers once again tonight in game three of this four-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.06 ERA, 2.91 FIP, with 85 strikeouts to 23 walks in 82 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías, who enters today’s game with a 2.71 ERA, 3.78 FIP, with 103 strikeouts to 24 walks in 109.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #105

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only) (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM