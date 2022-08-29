Time for a new series, and I’m guessing you’ll join me in wishing that this one goes a hell of a lot better than the last one did. But the San Francisco Giants are hosting the San Diego Padres, so it might not exactly be easy.

But they’ll try.

And they’ll kick things off with their ace and a Cy Young candidate, lefty Carlos Rodón, who enters the game with a 12-6 record, a 2.81 ERA, a 2.25 FIP, and 189 strikeouts to 41 walks in 147.1 innings. He’s coming off a masterpiece against the Detroit Tigers in which he struck out 10 batters in seven innings of one-run ball. He’s allowed just five runs in his last five starts.

On the other side is righty Mike Clevinger, who carries a 4-5 record, a 3.59 ERA, a 4.32 FIP, and 70 strikeouts to 26 walks in 80.1 innings. He’s been unable to find his strikeout stuff lately, with just 11 punchouts in his last four starts.

The Giants have the pitching advantage, but the Padres have the hitting advantage. Could be fun. Could be awful. Stay tuned to find out.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella — DH LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B Wilmer Flores — 3B Joc Pederson — LF Brandon Crawford — SS Thairo Estrada — 2B Mike Yastrzemski — CF Luis González — RF Joey Bart — C

LHP: Carlos Rodón

Padres

Ha-Seong Kim — SS Juan Soto — RF Manny Machado — 3B Josh Bell — DH Brandon Drury — 1B Wil Myers — CF Jurickson Profar — LF Jake Cronenworth — 2B Austin Nola — C

RHP: Mike Clevinger

Game #127

Who: San Francisco Giants (61-65) vs. San Diego Padres (70-59)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM