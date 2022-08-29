The San Francisco Giants could still make the playoffs, but their obituary has already been written, edited, and filed. All that’s left to do is hit the publish button. Their playoff odds have been hovering right at 1.0% for a while now, and your eye test tells you that’s generous.

So while it isn’t fully time to shift our sights toward future seasons, it mostly is. Which leaves me with a question: when will the Giants next make the playoffs?

After they won the division last year with an MLB-best and franchise-record 107 wins, no one was hoping to spending this season wondering when they’ll next play more than 162 games.

But here we are.

The Giants are a highly mediocre team. They’re half committed to rebuilding, with a highly mediocre farm that is a ways away from contributing. They’re half committed to retooling, with a highly mediocre roster whose best player by a mile is about to command the type of contract they haven’t handed out since Buster Posey was extended.

The glass half full view is that they’ve shown the ability to pull 107 wins out of absolutely nowhere once before. The glass half empty view is that that’s the only data point in existence that points to the Giants having a chance at being a good baseball team anytime soon.

Apologies for the pessimism. I remain a supporter and believer in Farhan Zaidi, Scott Harris, and Kyle Haines. But the situation doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, nor does the context (sharing a division with a team that looks poised to win 100 games every year for a decade).

So, drop your predictions in the comments. Those who say “2023” with a straight will win two free months of McCovey Chronicle Premium*.

*offer only available when purchasing a two-year subscription plus the family fun pack.

What time do the Giants play today?

I regret to inform you that the Giants do, indeed, play today. They host the San Diego Padres at 6:45 p.m. PT.