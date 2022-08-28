Well, it’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the Minnesota Twins. That’s the good news and the bad news. It’s the good news because it means the series will mercifully be over in a few hours. It’s the bad news because it means the Giants are, regrettably, once again playing a baseball game.

Hopefully it goes better than the first game or the second game.

The Giants are turning to righty Jakob Junis, who is 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA, a 3.75 FIP, and 69 strikeouts to 16 walks in 78 innings. Junis was having a nice game in his last outing, allowing three runs in 6.2 innings despite being at Coors Field, but left the game after a comebacker fractured the palm on his glove hand. He’s determined to play through it and finish out the season.

For the Twins it’s righty Aaron Sanchez, who played nine games for the Giants last season. Sanchez is making just his third start of the year for Minnesota, after playing seven games for the Washington Nationals. He’s 3-4 with a 7.36 ERA, a 4.71 FIP, and 28 strikeouts to 11 walks in 40.1 innings. In two starts against the Giants this year he’s pitched 9.1 innings and allowed 12 hits, one walk, and seven runs, with five strikeouts.

Please win, Giants.

Game #126

Who: San Francisco Giants (61-64) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-61)

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 11:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM