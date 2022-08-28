 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor League box scores, August 27

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), 11:05 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season over

ACL Giants Black: Season over

DSL Giants Orange: Season over

DSL Giants Black: Season over

