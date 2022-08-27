 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minor League box scores, August 26

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

AD

ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Rockies

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:37 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), 4:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season over

ACL Giants Black: Season over

DSL Giants Orange: Season over

DSL Giants Black: Season over

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...