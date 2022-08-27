Minor League box scores, August 26

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)
ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Rockies
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), 4:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 7:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Season over
ACL Giants Black: Season over
DSL Giants Orange: Season over
DSL Giants Black: Season over
