Good morning, baseball fans!

I think we were all surprised, nay, delightedly surprised by the success of the 2021 San Francisco Giants. It was good fun for the whole family, but I don’t think anyone expected it to be fully sustainable into the 2022 season.

Which is why it kind of surprised me to read this piece from Taylor Wirth over on NBC Sports Bay Area that said that President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi’s initial expectations for the 2022 season were actually higher than those he had for the 2021 team. At least with regards to wins and losses. Obviously, he had no way to know how good the 2021 team would be, he had them at 85-90 wins, which feels reasonable even with the gift of hindsight.

That said, even with the players that left between seasons, he was high on the additions to this 2022 team, coming into the season expecting 90-95 wins. Which feels reasonable when you’re coming off of a magically over-successful season. It’s still factoring in regression and changes to the roster.

Obviously that is not what’s playing out on the field, but it was interesting to me to see that he had higher hopes for this team than he initially did for the 2021 team.

Anyway, have a great weekend folks!

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants wrap up this interleague series against the Minnesota Twins this weekend, with tonight’s game being moved to 4:15 p.m. PT to be yet another Fox game, and tomorrow’s game starting at 11:10 a.m. PT.