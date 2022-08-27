The San Francisco Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field. Get your radios ready to sync, because this will be on Fox, so there will be no local broadcast.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.99 ERA, 3.00 FIP, with 108 strikeouts to 31 walks in 106 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Saturday in which he allowed three runs on ten hits with three strikeouts in six and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Twins right-hander Sonny Gray, who enters today’s game with a 3.10 ERA, 3.36 FIP, with 95 strikeouts to 28 walks in 95.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Twins’ 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, in which he allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Game #125

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM