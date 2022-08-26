Minor League round up, August 25

Five games for the San Francisco Giants affiliates on Thursday, so let’s jump into the action.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (52-68)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 13-4

Get you someone who can do both. And in this case, that person is first baseman Jason Krizan.

Krizan got the action started for the River Cats, hitting a solo home run in the 1st inning.

Gettin Krizzy wit it!



And then he closed the action for the River Cats, pitching the 9th inning (he gave up 2 runs) after Sacramento had already used 7 different pitchers.

And then he closed the action for the River Cats, pitching the 9th inning (he gave up 2 runs) after Sacramento had already used 7 different pitchers.

That’s the kind of fun you look for when you lose by 9 runs.

2 other Giants homered: designated hitter/first baseman Jason Vosler, who hit 2-5 to raise his OPS to .731 and his wRC+ to 79, and catcher Jhonny Pereda, who hit 1-3 with a walk to raise his numbers to .738 and 90, respectively.

PAAAARRRMMMMM!



Jason Vosler sneaks one just inside the left field foul pole to pull us within 1! pic.twitter.com/VlV6l3zwC6 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 26, 2022

But the most important part of the offense was the return of center fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL), who hit 2-5. Ramos is having a highly disappointing season, struggling in AAA when many were expecting him to be an everyday player in San Francisco by now. This was his first game in 2 weeks as he was taking some time to do the Joey Bart move and work with coaches directly. Here’s hoping it translates into a strong final month of the season.

The pitching was rough. RHP Tristan Beck got roughed up, allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, 1 hit batter, and 5 runs in 4 innings. There’s still been a lot to like about his year, despite the 5.64 ERA and 4.28 FIP. I’d expect that we see him get some starts in San Francisco next year.

The bullpen was even worse. RHP Randy Rodriguez (No. 22 CPL) faced 5 batters and walked 4 of them. Recently-acquired RHP Michael Stryffeler faced 6 batters and walked 4 of them. In all, the River Cats walked 11 batters while striking out just 10.

AA Richmond (56-60)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 5-2

RHP Keaton Winn made his 2nd start for Richmond, as he continues to be one of the better stories of the season. The 2018 5th-round pick missed 2020 due to the pandemic and 2021 due to injury. He started this year in Low-A, but got promoted to High-A and then AA.

This outing didn’t go as well as his 1st Flying Squirrels start, when he pitched 5 scoreless innings. But he went 6 innings in this one, giving up 8 hits, 0 walks, and 4 runs, with 3 strikeouts. Not having any walks is a great thing.

LHP Chris Wright (No. 29 CPL) struck out 4 batters in 1.2 innings of relief, though he allowed a run.

The top offense came from third baseman Casey Schmitt (No. 24 CPL) and left fielder Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL), as both players hit 2-4 with a double. Schmitt, who is just 13 games into his AA career after a promotion, has an .858 OPS and a 135 wRC+.

Auerbach, who is putting his season back together after a brutal summer, now has a .687 OPS and an 88 wRC+.

Auerbach, who is putting his season back together after a brutal summer, now has a .687 OPS and an 88 wRC+.

A little bit of everything from right fielder Tristan Peters, who had 2 singles, stole a base, and recorded an outfield assist.

A single by right fielder Tristan Peters brings in a run to score and it's a two-run game in the 8th.



We’re down, 4-2, in the 8th pic.twitter.com/hLAvUlcU2o — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 26, 2022

High-A Eugene (70-44)

Eugene Emeralds lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 5-4

The hot streak continues for center fielder Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL). A day after hitting 4-5 and finishing a triple shy of the cycle, Matos hit 3-5 and stole a base. That brings his August tally to 26-84 with 4 home runs, 1 triple, and 7 doubles. Matos keeping this up would really change the perception of the organization’s year.

Right fielder Carter Williams hit 2-5 with a double, while left fielder Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL) and second baseman Simon Whiteman both reached base twice (2 walks and a hit by pitch for the former, 2 singles and a hit by pitch for the latter).

A funny outing for RHP Carson Seymour in his 4th appearance for Eugene since the Giants traded for him.

Seymour gave up just 2 hits and 2 walks in 4 innings, though he allowed 4 runs, albeit just 2 earned. But most impressive is that he struck out 8 batters, giving him 25 Ks to 7 walks in 18 innings with Eugene.

RHPs Tyler Myrick and Tanner Andrews both struck out the side in scoreless relief innings. It was Myrick’s 3rd appearance for Eugene, and Andrews’ 1st.

Low-A San Jose (64-53)

San Jose Giants lost to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners) 10-8

Let’s start with the pitching in this one. An awful performance by LHP Matt Mikulski (No. 14 CPL), whose 1st full season after being a 2nd-round pick a year ago has been an absolute disaster. He made it through only 2 innings in this game, giving up 8 hits, 2 walks, 2 hit by pitches, and 9 runs.

Mikulski has only pitched 79 innings this year, and while the strikeout-to-walk ratio has been decent (96 to 31), his ERA is all the way up at 6.95, with a much-better-but-still-bad FIP of 5.35. His WHIP sits at 1.58, and that’s before accounting for the 14 batters he’s hit this year. Hopefully 2023 is a better year for him!

The piggybacking starter was last year’s 6th-round pick, LHP Seth Lonsway, and he had one of the funniest lines I’ve ever seen. He pitched 5 scoreless innings of 1-hit ball, striking out 10 batters. 10 batters!

And he also hit ... wait for it ... 5 batters. 5 batters! Control has been an issue for Lonsway this year, as he has 46 walks and 11 hit batters in 86.1 innings, but he also has 110 strikeouts, a 3.54 ERA, and a 4.29 FIP.

Despite the 8 runs, the offense only had 6 hits, with a double by shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL), who also drew a walk, serving as the only extra-base hit. He now has a .748 OPS and a 95 wRC+ which, in my book, is a really, really good season for him.

But the best offensive day belonged to designated hitter Hayden Cantrelle, who hit 1-2 with 3 walks and 2 stolen bases. Cantrelle has flown under the radar this year, but he has an .886 OPS and a 138 wRC+.

ACL Black

ACL Giants Black beat the ACL Rangers 9-6

The Giants Black team played their 1st playoff game and won, advancing to the semifinals tonight.

They got the work done quickly, scoring 6 runs in the 1st inning to jump out to a big lead. Second baseman Dilan Rosario (21, 2019 6th-round), who finished the season with a .681 OPS and a 93 wRC+, had the big hit in the inning with a home run. He also had the strongest offensive day, hitting 3-4 with a homer, a double, and a hit by pitch.

Also a great day for left fielder P.J. Hilson (22, 2018 6th-round), who finished the year with a .944 OPS and a 151 wRC+. Hilson hit 2-5 with a pair of doubles and a hit by pitch on his birthday. Center fielder Wade Meckler (22, 2022 8th-round) hit 2-5 with a triple, and has looked awesome since getting drafted.

2-strikeout performances in an inning of work for RHP Liam Simon (21, 2022 5th-round), who allowed 2 hits and an unearned run, and RHP Spencer Miles (22, 2022 4th-round), who pitched a perfect inning.

News

In case you missed it yesterday, Low-A outfielders Grant McCray (No. 34 CPL) and Jared Dupere have been promoted to High-A, while High-A outfielder Vaun Brown has been promoted to AA. They should all make their debuts tonight.

Friday schedule

Sacramento: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:45 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), 4:05 p.m. PT

Eugene: @ the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 7:05 p.m. PT

San Jose: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 7:05 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: Season over

ACL Black: vs. the ACL Rockies

DSL Orange: Season over

DSL Black: Season over