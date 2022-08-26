The San Francisco Giants continue their interleague road trip today as they kick off a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field this afternoon.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.54 ERA, 3.65 FIP, with 122 strikeouts to 29 walks 123 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Friday, in which he allowed seven runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Twins right-hander Joe Ryan, who enters today’s game with a 3.86 ERA, 4.29 FIP, with 105 strikeouts to 31 walks in 107.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Twins’ 7-0 loss to the Texas Rangers, in which he allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six and a third innings.

Game #124

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM