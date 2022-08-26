Good morning, baseball fans!

Happy Friday! It’s been a rare two off-day week so we’ve had a bit less San Francisco Giants baseball than usual. So let’s take a look at some of the stories going around this weekend while we get ready to watch the Giants kick off a series against the Minnesota Twins tonight.

Up first, the Giants are selling a shirt in their merch store that says “San Fran.” Thanks, I hate it. It was clearly designed by someone who has never lived in Northern California. People are up in arms about it and it’s been all over the news, with even NPR weighing in.

Next up is a piece from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Tom Dierberger with quotes from Farhan Zaidi about Joey Bart’s recent run of success.

According to Will Clark, the Giants need to have mandatory batting practice at home. As he says in this post from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Eduardo Razo it doesn’t make sense to skip batting practice even in your own ballpark, as that is where you play the vast majority of your games. He encourages the team to make it mandatory until morale improves. Or batting average. Take your pick.

And finally, you can read what Jules Posner of Forbes has to say about how the Giants are getting what they paid for when it comes to their 2022 bullpen.

Happy Friday, and enjoy your interleague baseball this weekend as a treat. You’ve earned it.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off the series against the Twins tonight at 5:10 p.m. PT.