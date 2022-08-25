Good morning, baseball fans.

It’s getting closer to that time where we can look ahead to the future and forget the aggressive mediocrity of the 2022 San Francisco Giants. That’s right, the 2023 schedule has arrived.

Some noteworthy takeaways are that the Giants will be playing every American League team, half at home and half on the road. In fact, they will begin the season on the road for a series against the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

Their home opener will also be an interleague series against the Kansas City Royals. They will also head to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in late-June. As someone in a long distance relationship with a Canadian who does not follow sports, I am particularly invested in that series and am making it my personal mission to attend it with him. (He just does not know that yet.)

Anyway, fewer games against the National League West is always a good thing in my book. Familiarity breeds contempt and all of that. So I’m looking forward to seeing a wider variety of opponents next season.

Additionally, the Giants are expected to participate in a couple of games in Mexico City next season, though further details about that will likely come out later.

You can check out the full schedule here.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not. They will be back at it this weekend with a three-game interleague series against the Minnesota Twins tomorrow.