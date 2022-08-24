The San Francisco Giants wrap up this two-game series against the Detroit Tigers this morning at Comerica Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.08 ERA, 3.29 FIP, with 124 strikeouts to 42 walks in 154.2 innings. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, in which he allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits with zero strikeouts and three walks in four and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Tigers right-hander Matt Manning, who enters today’s game with a 2.81 ERA, 3.75 FIP, with 23 strikeouts to nine walks in 32 innings pitched. His last start was in the Tigers’ 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in which he allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Game #123

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

When: 10:10 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM