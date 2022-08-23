Good morning, baseball fans!

We’ve got a bit of a tradition (well, you know, when I remember to check the calendar) of celebrating the birthdays of the San Francisco Giants by sharing some of our favorite memories of them.

And today’s birthday is none other than outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who turns 32 today! Let’s share some of our favorite memories of Yastrzemski.

This is likely recency bias, but I’m gonna have to go with his at bat against Josh Hader when he was still on the Milwaukee Brewers on July 15th of this year.

It was the bottom of the ninth and the Giants were down 5-2, but by the time Yastrzemski came up to bat, solo shots from Joey Bart and Darin Ruf had gotten them within one run. Austin Slater singled, Yermin Mercedes got hit by a pitch and Thairo Estrada also singled to load the bases for Mike. With only one out, a sac fly would have been enough to tie the game but he didn’t want to tie the game. He wanted to go home, and go home he did, hitting a walk-off grand slam.

I didn’t get to see this live. It was a Friday night and I had checked the score when they were down 5-2 in the eighth and decided my time would be better used on a much needed nap. I remember waking up and thinking to check the score, only to end up screaming “MIKE YASTRZEMSKI DID WHAT????” before going back to watch the entire inning.

Great memories. A great guy. Happy Birthday, Mike!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers today at 4:10 p.m. PT.