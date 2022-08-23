The San Francisco Giants kick off a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers today at Comerica Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.89 ERA, 2.35 FIP, with 179 strikeouts to 41 walks in 140.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Wednesday, in which he allowed one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Tigers right-hander Drew Hutchison, who enters today’s game with a 4.23 ERA, 4.15 FIP, with 42 strikeouts to 29 walks in 66 innings pitched. His last start was in the Tigers’ 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on August 15th, in which he allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five and a third innings.

Game #122

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM