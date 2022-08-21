It’s time for a series finale and it’s time for day baseball. It is not, however, time for the San Francisco Giants to play their final game of the year at Coors Field, as they’ll be back for a four-game set in September. Apologies, Giants pitchers. Congratulations, Giants hitters.

The Giants are sending righty Jakob Junis to the mound. Junis has become a staple of the rotation due to his solid performance and Anthony DeSclafani’s injury. He has a 4-3 record on the season, with a 3.53 ERA, a 3.61 FIP, and 63 strikeouts to 16 walks in 71.1 innings. He was excellent in his last outing, pitching seven innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is his first time facing the Rockies this season, and the first time in his career pitching at Coors Field.

For the Rockies it’s lefty Kyle Freeland, playing in his sixth MLB season, all with Colorado. He’s 7-8 on the year with a 4.82 ERA, a 4.39 FIP, and 94 strikeouts to 40 walks in 130.2 innings. He’s faced the Giants once this year, giving up three runs in six innings back in May. He had eight strikeouts in that game.

Beat the Rockies, Giants. It’s the honorable thing to do and you know it.

Game #121

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM