Minor League box scores, August 20

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)

ACL Giants Orange vs. the ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Cardinals

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Cubs Blue

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 1:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 5:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

