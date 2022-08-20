The San Francisco Giants have lost their fourth game in a row, dropping a close one to the Colorado Rockies tonight in extra innings at Coors Field.

Alex Cobb had a pretty effective start, considering where this game was being played and helped by his defense. In six and two thirds innings, he allowed three runs on ten hits with three strikeouts.

But when you have Ryan Feltner with a perfect game into the fourth inning, it’s gonna be tough no matter where you’re playing. Feltner ended his night allowing just one run on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Rockies got on the board in the third inning when José Iglesias singled with one out. Charlie Blackmon followed that up with a single of his own before Brendan Rodgers doubled in Iglesias.

Here I’d like to credit J.D. Davis’ heads up defense work in this inning for limiting the damage. Rather than attempt to make a tough plan on an infield grounder, Davis watched it until it rolled foul. Later, he would get Blackmon in a run down between third and home on a fielder’s choice hit by Randal Grichuk, with Rodgers reaching third.

Ryan McMahon hit a single to left off of the glove of a diving Brandon Crawford to score Rodgers, but Joc Pederson’s throw to Davis was in time to get Grichuk at third to end the inning,

Feltner’s perfect game was broken up in the fourth by a triple from Wilmer Flores, only the fifth triple of his career. He was stranded, sure, but it was still a cool way to break it up. The Giants got their first run of the game on a booming 419-foot leadoff homerun from Joey Bart in the sixth inning.

This was followed by a homerun from Crawford in the seventh to tie the game:

Unfortunately, the Rockies would go on to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the inning. Connor Joe kicked things off with a leadoff single, where he was replaced with Sam Hilliard as a pinch runner, who advanced to second on a sac fly from Brian Serven. Wynton Bernard singled in Hilliard, then stole second base and reached third on a throwing error charged to Bart.

Thankfully, once again, the Giants ended the inning on a rundown where Bernard came too far off the bag at third when Iglesias hit one to Cobb, who threw home to start the rundown between Bart and Davis once again.

Down one run with two outs in the ninth, Tommy La Stella got things rolling with a single to center before being replaced by Austin Slater, who stole second base to get in scoring position for Crawford, who came up with the clutch hit once again to tie the game when he hit a double to left field.

Camilo Doval entered to pitch a clean ninth inning (well, I say clean but if you were listening to the radio broadcast, it was anything but in Jon Miller’s opinion, at least with regards to Doval’s defense) but he got the job done and allowed the Giants to go into extra innings. Where they did nothing in the tenth inning to advance automatic baserunner Thairo Estrada.

Then Doval came back out for the bottom of the tenth, with Bernard starting off at second. With one out, Doval intentionally walked Blackmon to get to Rodgers, who singled with a line drive that shot off the glove of Slater, who had remained in the game in center field, and by the time LaMonte Wade, Jr. could get to it, there was no chance to make a play as the Rockies walked it off.