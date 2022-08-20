Good morning, baseball fans.

Former San Francisco Giants player and current local embarrassment Aubrey Huff has decided his next chapter will include branching out from being antagonistic online to being antagonistic on a school board, if he gets his way.

Huff (who, as a reminder, is currently not invited to take part in any celebrations by his former employer due to disparaging remarks he made about coach Alyssa Nakken) will be running for a position on a school board in Solana Beach, CA.

I don’t know if he has looked at the demographic information for the area in which he’s running, but uh, I don’t like his chances. He’s an ardent supporter of the last administration and Democrats outnumber Republicans in Solana County by a country mile.

I’m sure he’ll use the almost-certain losing outcome as more fuel for his Twitter account with something about how cancel culture is ruining school boards or whatever, I don’t really care.

He listed his profession as “former Professional Athlete” on his filing paperwork, but I don’t know if that’s going to do him any favors because anyone who doesn’t already know who he is is probably not going to find anything about his baseball career based on a quick Google search. He’s become much more known for being an antagonizing troll on social media, these days.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had just about enough of antagonizing trolls with fascistic ideations in positions of authority for an entire millennium.

Personally, without knowing his platform on literally anything, I’d like to see Buster Posey run for office. He seems to have the temperament of a leader and the wisdom to stay the hell off of Twitter.

Anyway, have a great weekend, folks!

What times do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants finish this series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field this weekend, with tonight’s game starting at 5:10 p.m. PT and tomorrow’s starting at 12:10 p.m. PT.