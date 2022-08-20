The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies in game two of three tonight at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.99 ERA, 3.05 FIP, with 105 strikeouts to 31 walks in 99.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner, who enters today’s game with a 6.39 ERA, 4.82 FIP, with 44 strikeouts to 16 walks in 50.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, in which he allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, with three strikeouts and two walks in four and a third innings.

Game #120

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM