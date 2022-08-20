Minor League box scores, August 19

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)
ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Athletics
ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Royals
DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Tigers 2
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL BOS Blue
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), 3:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 7:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 6:00 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Giants Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Giants Orange
DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Cardinals
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Cubs Blue
