 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minor League box scores, August 19

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)

AD

ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Athletics

ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Royals

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Tigers 2

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL BOS Blue

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), 3:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 6:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Giants Black

ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Giants Orange

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Cardinals

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Cubs Blue

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...