The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of this four-game series tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander, Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.11 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 99 strikeouts to 25 walks in 100.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, in which he allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who enters today’s game with a 2.61 ERA, 3.21 FIP, with 91 strikeouts to 19 walks in 110.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 13-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, in which he allowed just four hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #104

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: TBS (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM