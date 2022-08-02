Good morning, baseball fans!

I hope you’ve got coffee brewing because it is officially time for the wildest day of the MLB season. That’s right, the trade deadline is here once again and while there have been moves made thus far, it’s not currently (at the time of this being written on Monday evening) clear what the San Francisco Giants intend to do.

That seems to depend on who you ask. Some are claiming that the Giants are still in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, meanwhile others are claiming that the Giants are listening to offers on anything in the ballpark that isn’t nailed to the ground.

It’s still too early to say which way the winds will blow today, but as with every trade deadline day, there is sure to be chaos throughout the game up until the actual deadline, 3:00 p.m. PT. We’ll keep you posted if/when the Giants make any moves. Until then, BEAT LA!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.