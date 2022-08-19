The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.18 ERA, 3.34 FIP, with 119 strikeouts to 27 walks in 118.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander José Ureña, who enters today’s game with a 5.02 ERA, 5.59 FIP, with 24 strikeouts to 21 walks in 43 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 6-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF Joc Pederson, LF Wilmer Flores, 2B Brandon Belt, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Tommy La Stella, DH Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Rockies

José Iglesias, SS Brendan Rodgers, 2B C.J. Cron, 1B Randal Grichuk, RF Elehuris Montero, DH Ryan McMahon, 3B Connor Joe, LF Brian Serven, C Wynton Bernard, CF

P: José Ureña, RHP

Game #119

Who: San Francisco Giants (59-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-69)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM