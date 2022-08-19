The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Coors Field.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.18 ERA, 3.34 FIP, with 119 strikeouts to 27 walks in 118.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander José Ureña, who enters today’s game with a 5.02 ERA, 5.59 FIP, with 24 strikeouts to 21 walks in 43 innings pitched. His last start was in the Rockies’ 6-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Wilmer Flores, 2B
- Brandon Belt, 1B
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- Evan Longoria, 3B
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Tommy La Stella, DH
- Joey Bart, C
P: Alex Wood, LHP
Rockies
- José Iglesias, SS
- Brendan Rodgers, 2B
- C.J. Cron, 1B
- Randal Grichuk, RF
- Elehuris Montero, DH
- Ryan McMahon, 3B
- Connor Joe, LF
- Brian Serven, C
- Wynton Bernard, CF
P: José Ureña, RHP
Game #119
Who: San Francisco Giants (59-59) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-69)
Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado
When: 5:40 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
