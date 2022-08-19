Good morning, baseball fans.

Sometimes it can be a bit of a drag trying to find something to write about for these morning posts about the San Francisco Giants every day. I’ve been doing these for the better part of four years, in which the team was at times exceptionally bad, exceptionally good and exceptionally mediocre.

It’s in the latter of those three where it gets kind of difficult. When they’re really good there are fun things to talk about. When they’re really bad, it’s easiest to make jokes. When they’re aggressively mediocre, well, it’s all just kind of meh. They won five in a row, but then split the series with the Diamondbacks, who they seem to play 800 times per year. And now they’re hitting the road to take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and it’s just like...not exactly getting me super excited about a weekend of bonkers baseball.

But it’s Friday and you guys deserve nice things. So, one of the things the Giants always have going for them is that even (perhaps especially) in the worst or most boring of times, their broadcasters can still make things memorable.

As Dave Flemming and Jon Miller did earlier this week during Wednesday night’s not-so-memorable loss to the Diamondbacks. Flemming decided to banter with Miller about the game Wordle, talking him through how it works, and at one point remembering he was supposed to be calling a baseball game. It’s the comradery between these four exceptional broadcasters (including Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow) that keeps us coming back every night to watch and listen to games. You can watch the video over at Sports Illustrated here.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off the series against the Rockies at Coors Field tonight at 5:40 p.m. PT.