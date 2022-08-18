The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.00 ERA, 3.23 FIP, with 124 strikeouts to 39 walks in 150 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, in which he allowed five hits and a walk, striking out nine in eight innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen, who enters today’s game with a 2.94 ERA, 3.46 FIP, with 120 strikeouts to 35 walks in 125.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, in which he allowed two hits and a walk, with six strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #118

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM