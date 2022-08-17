Good morning, baseball fans.

The San Francisco Giants traded Darin Ruf to the New York Mets at the trade deadline earlier this month when they acquired J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki, Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour.

At the time, though, I bet the Giants didn’t realize the bullpen potential they were trading away. In Monday night’s game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Ruf entered to pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Mets down 13-1.

He managed to pitch two innings of one-hit ball on 14 pitches. Truly remarkable stuff. I mean, not the stuff itself, that was sitting around 55-60mph. But impressive to get through two innings of a hot Braves line-up without allowing a run.

Ruf pitched once for the Giants in the 2021 season, in an 11-1 blowout loss to the San Diego Padres in which he allowed two runs on three hits. So his two innings of work on Monday have lowered his career ERA from 18.00 to 6.00.

Really makes you think. (For legal purposes, this is a joke.)

Anyway, have a great Wednesday, and we’ll see you back here tonight when the Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks once again at 6:45 p.m. PT.