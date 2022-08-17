The San Francisco Giants play game three of four against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.95 ERA, 2.40 FIP, with 168 strikeouts to 39 walks in 134.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, in which he allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies, who enters today’s game with a 4.11 ERA, 4.58 FIP, with 68 strikeouts to 32 walks in 92 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies, in which he allowed three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Game #117

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM