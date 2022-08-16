The San Francisco Giants play game two of this four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis who enters today’s game with a 3.78 ERA, 3.63 FIP with 56 strikeouts to 16 walks in 64.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 13-7 loss to the San Diego Padres last Wednesday, in which he allowed six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in two and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks’ right-hander Merrill Kelly, who enters today’s game with a 2.95 ERA, 3.16 FIP, with 115 strikeouts to 42 walks in 137.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Game #116

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM