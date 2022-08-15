Hey it’s time for a new series, and for the first time since facing the Kansas City Royals on June 13, the Giants are opening a series coming off of a victorious sweep (two-game series’ notwithstanding). And now they get a four-game set against the not-so-hot Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants are kicking off the series with righty Alex Cobb, who has a 3-6 record, a 4.15 ERA, a 2.92 FIP, and 100 strikeouts to 28 walks in 93.1 innings. In his last game, against the San Diego Padres, Cobb gave up three runs in five innings, but struck out seven (he has 26 strikeouts over his last three starts). In two starts against the D-Backs, Cobb has pitched 12 innings and allowed 12 hits, five walks, and six earned runs, with seven strikeouts.

On the other end is a Giants legend, lefty Madison Bumgarner. MadBum enters the game sporting a 6-11 record, a 4.13 ERA, and a 4.51 FIP, with 88 strikeouts to 39 walks in 122 innings. He got rocked in his last outing, giving up five runs in six innings to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s faced the Giants once this year, allowing three runs in five innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater — CF Wilmer Flores — 2B Brandon Belt — 1B J.D. Davis — DH Evan Longoria — 3B Mike Yastrzemski — RF Thairo Estrada — SS Joey Bart — C Luis González — LF

RHP — Alex Cobb

Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho — RF Emmanuel Rivera — 3B Josh Rojas — 2B Christian Walker — 1B Jake McCarthy — LF Carson Kelly — C Alek Thomas — CF Seth Beer — DH Sergio Alcantara — SS

LHP — Madison Bumgarner

Game #115

Who: San Francisco Giants (57-57) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-61)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM