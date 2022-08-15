Minor League round up, August 14

No ACL or DSL games for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but their four A-ball Minor League Baseball affiliates were all in action. Let’s dive into it.

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (48-63)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 9-2

A balanced attack from the River Cats offense, with 8 of the 9 starters recording hits. Only designated hitter Ford Proctor went hitless, and he walked twice.

The big hit came off the bat of third baseman David Villar (No. 19 CPL), who only hit 1-5, but that hit was a bases-loaded double to bring them all home and help spark a 5-run 2nd inning.

DV for 3



Villar knocks in 3 runs. 4-0. Cats #clawsup pic.twitter.com/44KzW1gPOW — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) August 14, 2022

Right fielder Austin Dean had a great day, hitting 2-4 with a triple and a walk, while catcher Jhonny Pereda had a 3-hit day. Dean now has an .816 OPS and a 99 wRC+, while Pereda has a .726 OPS and an 86 wRC+.

An odd start for LHP Sam Long (No. 21 CPL), who only gave up 1 hit in 3.2 scoreless innings, but he walked 3 batters and struck out only 1. Like Villar, Long will likely be back in San Francisco soon, but unlike Villar, he’s not really showing the Giants the things they’re looking for while he’s in Sacramento.

RHP Michael Stryffeler struck out the side in a no-hit inning, but walked 2 batters. That’s been his story since the Giants acquired him as part of the Curt Casali trade. He’s allowed just 2 hits and 0 runs in 5 innings with Sacramento, with 8 strikeouts, but has 5 walks.

AA Richmond (52-55)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) 10-7

Despite a 4-run rally in the 9th inning, the Flying Squirrels came up short, despite the best efforts of third baseman Casey Schmitt (No. 24) CPL who had himself a day, hitting 3-4 with a double and a walk.

Casey Schmitt scores Carter Aldrete with a double and we’re all tied up 3-3 in the 4th inning pic.twitter.com/X8ZVeJJETo — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 14, 2022

Schmitt hit 0-3 in his first game since getting promoted to AA. He hit 1-4 in his 2nd game. And the 3 games since? He’s 7-13 with a triple and 2 doubles. Add in spectacular defense across the diamond and the future looks very bright.

Also a nice day for left fielder Tristan Peters, the incoming piece in the Trevor Rosenthal trade. He’s had some struggles since joining Richmond — understandable since he’s still on the young side, having only turned 22 in February or March (I’m not sure when people born on February 29 celebrate their birthday), but hit 2-5 with a pair of doubles on Sunday.

Second baseman Carter Aldrete hit 2-5 with a double, raising his OPS to .638 and his wRC+ to 66 (he’s only 16 games into his AA journey), while designated hitter Ricardo Genovés (No. 20 CPL) hit 1-3 with 2 walks, bringing his OPS to .691 and his wRC+ to 88.

Carter Aldrete doubles in @tristandpeters and Ricardo Genovès and we’re back within one



It’s 3-2 in the 4th pic.twitter.com/3KiA0h5OWp — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 14, 2022

A bad pitching day as Richmond recorded only 4 strikeouts, with RHPs Wil Jensen and Ofelky Peralta both getting rocked. But RHP Melvin Adon had a nice outing as he looks to make his bounce back after missing so much time. He struck out 1 batter in a perfect inning.

High-A Eugene (65-40)

Eugene Emeralds lost to the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) 5-2

LHP Nick Zwack, a quarter of the incoming pieces in the Darin Ruf trade, made his 2nd start with Eugene and it went far better than his 1st did. He gave up 5 baserunners and 2 runs in 4.1 innings, while striking out 7 batters. Zwack’s numbers for the New York Mets High-A team were phenomenal, so it will be fun to keep an eye on him.

On offense there were 2-hit days from 3 players. Designated hitter Andy Thomas, part of the Rosenthal trade, had his best game since joining the organization, hitting 2-4. Right fielder Carter Williams hit 2-5 with a double, as he continues to look much improved after his tremendous midseason jaunt in Low-A. He’s hitting 8-25 with a home run and a double since returning to High-A.

And center fielder Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL) continued his 2nd-half revival by hitting 2-5 with a stolen base. He’s rocking an .873 OPS in August.

Low-A San Jose (61-47)

San Jose Giants beat the Stockton Ports (A’s) 6-5 (10 innings)

It took us until now to find some home runs, but we’ve found a good pile of them in San Jose, where the Baby Giants scored 2 runs in the 10th inning to secure a victory, winning on a walk-off single (that would have been more had it not ended the game) courtesy of shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL).

FINAL/10



Giants 6 | Ports 5



WALK-OFF! pic.twitter.com/iwDILng3e7 — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 15, 2022

Most notable was another big fly from left fielder Jared Dupere, the team’s 13th-round pick last year.

BOT 6



Giants 3 | Ports 1



Dupere dinger! pic.twitter.com/G075Y5ga7o — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 15, 2022

Dupere started the year injured, then played well in a short stint in rookie ball before headed to San Jose. He’s only 24 games into his Low-A career, but is averaging an extra-base hit every other game, a walk every other game, and home run every third game. Good stuff.

Designated hitter Victor Bericoto had another nice game, hitting 2-3 with a homer and a walk.

END 6



Giants 4 | Ports 1



BACK-TO-BACK! pic.twitter.com/15ORhnzIiK — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 15, 2022

He has a .753 OPS and a 97 wRC+ — not bad numbers considering he’s just 20 — but he’s been on fire lately, with an .859 OPS in August.

Also homering was second baseman Anyesber Sivira, who is really finding his groove.

END 5



Giants 2 | Ports 1



Anyesber Sivira … so hot right now pic.twitter.com/hYn1Vgonfm — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 15, 2022

Sivira made his Low-A debut on June 28, and from then through the end of July he hit 11-50 with 2 doubles, 3 walks, and 15 strikeouts. Since then he’s hitting 12-40 with 3 home runs, 2 doubles, 4 walks, and 9 strikeouts.

RHP Trevor McDonald, who is having a quite nice season, had a game emblematic of his year. He pitched 4.1 no-hit innings, allowing just 1 unearned run, and striking out 5. But he also walked 4 batters and hit someone. The 2.38 ERA, 3.46 FIP, and 94 strikeouts in 79.1 innings are nice. The 32 walks and 5 hit batters? A little less so, though those that’s hardly a troubling walk rate, either.

Home runs

Low-A Victor Bericoto (11)

Low-A Jared Dupere (8)

Low-A Anyesber Sivira (3)

News

AA Richmond RHP Matt Frisbee has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the league, following a 13-strikeout performance last week.

After breaking the single-game franchise strikeout record last week, Matt Frisbee has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.



Congrats, @bigfriz34!



➡️ https://t.co/kSQXvR3aAo pic.twitter.com/t16necBuM9 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) August 15, 2022

