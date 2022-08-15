The San Francisco Giants are not a particularly good baseball team, and that might bum you out. It’s OK if it does. It makes sense. It’s defensible.

But you also might want to feel less bummed out. That’s usually when I drop in some videos from the Giants content creation team, as those videos have been wonderful this year. But there was one I missed from about a month ago: a game of “Would You Rather” with manager Gabe Kapler.

It’s part of the regularly scheduled “Night Kap” series where Kapler drinks scotch and talks with Amy G (sidebar: the Giants are putting Amy G on a lot of YouTube content this year, and I wholeheartedly support this choice. It’s really good stuff.). Only this time they play everyone’s favorite silly game, which, I can confirm, goes well with whiskey drinks.

If the Giants baseballing can’t put a smile on your face to start this Monday, hopefully this video can.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants begin a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Enjoy. Go Giants. Or something.