You all know that I love very few things as much as San Francisco Giants day baseball, which is what we get today as the Giants end their series with the rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Giants are giving the ball to funky left-hander Alex Wood, who enters the game with an 8-9 record in his second season with the Giants. Wood has been hot and cold this year, and sports a 4.17 ERA, a 3.43 FIP, and 110 strikeouts to 26 walks in 112.1 innings. He was brilliant in his last start, allowing just 3 hits and 6.1 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres, leading the Giants to a much-needed 1-0. win.

On the other side is righty Zach Thompson, playing in his second MLB season. Thompson will give the Giants chances, as he has a 3-9 record, a 5.08 ERA, a 5.28 FIP, and 62 strikeouts to 36 walks in 90.1 innings. When he faced the Giants in June, he walked 5 batters and allowed 2 home runs in just 4.1 innings. San Francisco is certainly hoping to be able to channel a little bit of that in this game.

Win please, Giants. It’s good for the soul, and it’s a great use of a Sunday.

Game #114

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM