Minor League box scores, August 13

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Stockton Ports (A’s)
ACL Giants Orange vs. the ACL Giants Black
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Mariners
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 12:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 10:00 a.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 4:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Stockton Ports (A’s), 5:00 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Off
ACL Giants Black: Off
DSL Giants Orange: Off
DSL Giants Black: Off
