Minor League box scores, August 12

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Stockton Ports (A’s)

ACL Giants Orange: Postponed

ACL Giants Black: Postponed

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Blue Jays

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Tampa Bay

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 3:00 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 5:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Stockton Ports (A’s), 6:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Giants Black

ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Giants Orange

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Mariners

