Good morning, baseball fans!

Tonight is the night, the San Francisco Giants will be celebrating the ten year anniversary of their 2012 World Series Championship!

And my goodness did writing that sentence make my brain hurt. I still remember the 2012 playoff run like it was yesterday. I had spent the 2010 World Series recovering from a serious illness so I did not really get to enjoy it.

So, with the Giants down 3-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS, my dad came to visit me. I was living in Petaluma at the time, which was a long way away from my family. Then the Giants started winning, and I told my dad he couldn’t go home until they lost a game.

And friends, they never lost a game after that. And I got to celebrate with my dad, who is the reason I am a Giants fan and a baseball fan. I remember draping a Giants blanket around my neck to wear it as a cape as I ran through the parking lot of my apartment blasting “We Are The Champions” as loud as my phone would play it. Mind you, it was 2012 so that wasn’t very loud. But still!

Tonight’s ceremony should be a fun blast from the past. If you missed it the other day, we posted the initial list of attendees for the event, and it’s going to be a party! As of the time this is being written, there are still tickets available if you want to be in attendance. There’s a bobblehead giveaway of either Buster Posey, Hunter Pence or Marco Scutaro for the first 20,000 fans.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants continue their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 6:05 p.m. PT and conclude it tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. PT.