The San Francisco Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants is right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.17 ERA, 3.33 FIP, with 115 strikeouts to 37 walks in 142 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 6-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.

Taking the mound for the Pirates will be old friend Tyler Beede, who started this season with the Giants before being claimed off of waivers by the Pirates. Beede enters today’s game with a 3.57 ERA, 4.25 FIP, with 27 strikeouts to 20 walks in 45.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Pirates’ 3-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, in which he allowed two hits with two strikeouts and a walk in three and two thirds innings.

Game #113

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM