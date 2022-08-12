The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.95 ERA, 2.28 FIP, with 161 strikeouts to 39 walks in 128.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson, who enters today’s game with a 5.86 ERA, 5.06 FIP, with 47 strikeouts to 18 walks in 66 innings pitched. His last start was in the Pirates’ 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Game #112

Who: San Francisco Giants (54-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-67)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM