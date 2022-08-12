Good morning, baseball fans.

Unfortunately, I have the sad duty of relaying some really cruddy news today. The San Francisco Giants announced yesterday that Cristin Coleman, a beloved Bay Area educator and wife of former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, had passed away.

“The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.” “She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us.”

Coleman was an educator and principal in the Burlingame School District. According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, she passed away in late June, after a battle with cancer. In a statement provided to the paper, her parents describe her as a bundle of love, joy, quick wit and creative energy, calling her a beautiful human being who touched so many hearts.

We would like to send the Coleman and Lincecum families our condolences, love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

And I would like to send cancer the exact opposite sentiments.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.