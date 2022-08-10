Good morning, baseball fans!

This Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2012 World Series Championship by hosting a reunion ceremony for the players and coaches of that season’s magical playoff run that ended in a World Series sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

Along with the mandatory appearances from Brandons Belt and Crawford, who are still on the team, the attendees announced thus far are:

Jeremy Affeldt, Bruce Bochy, Matt Cain, Santiago Casilla, Justin Christian, Steve Edlefsen, Bobby Evans, Tim Flannery, Mark Gardner, George Kontos, Javier Lopez, Shane Loux, Guillermo Mota, Xavier Nady, Dan Otero, Angel Pagan, Hunter Pence, Dave Righetti, Dan Runzler, Hector Sanchez, Nate Schierholtz, Marco Scutaro, Ryan Vogelsong and Barry Zito

A great group, for sure, but a few notably missing names include Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum, Sergio Romo and Pablo Sandoval. Also, Madison Bumgarner is still actively playing for another team, so he obviously gets a pass.

(Aubrey Huff was presumably not invited, as he was disinvited to the initially planned 2010 reunion due to disparaging remarks he made about coach Alyssa Nakken.)

With regards to some of the other names, the Giants provided an explanation, saying that the timing didn’t work out for Posey, who was just here for the Will Clark number retirement ceremony and has kids starting school in Georgia. They also said that Lincecum had wanted to be able to attend events like this, but that unfortunately isn’t able to this season. Sandoval is currently playing in the Mexican League and thus won’t be able to attend. And they also mention Brian Wilson, who had planned to be there, but had to cancel this week.

All of that said, never rule out the possibility of surprise appearances. After all, Lincecum was not expected to attend Bruce Bochy’s retirement ceremony either, but was a surprise addition. (At least he was for those who don’t have social media, and thus didn’t see the Bigfoot-esque photos of him rolling in the night before from fans who spotted him in town).

Regardless of who does or does not eventually end up attending, I’m sure it’s going to be quite the event. No one does big moments quite like the Giants.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up their series against the San Diego Padres today at 1:10 p.m. PT.