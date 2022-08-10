The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the San Diego Padres today at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters today’s game with a 3.05 ERA, 3.64 FIP, with 53 strikeouts to 14 walks in 62 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Padres left-hander Sean Manaea, who enters today’s game with a 4.74 ERA, 4.25 FIP, with 118 strikeouts to 43 walks in 114 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 8-1 loss to the Dodgers on Friday, in which he allowed eight runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

Game #111

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM