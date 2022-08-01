Well folks, it’s officially time to try this again. For the second time in as many weeks, the San Francisco Giants are kicking off a four-game series against the hated Los Angeles Dodgers. This time they’re at home. And this time they’re hoping to not get swept. I am also hoping that.

The Giants are handing things off to righty Logan Webb, who comes into the game with a 9-4 record, a 2.91 ERA, a 3.21 FIP, and 108 strikeouts to 33 walks in 130 innings. He wasn’t great in his last start, giving up 4 runs in 6.1 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but in the start before that he held the Dodgers to just 1 run over 6 innings.

LA is countering with lefty Andrew Heaney, whose numbers are absurd, but in a small sample size. He’s 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA, a 2.40 FIP, and 27 strikeouts to 7 walks in 19.1 innings. He was very good in his last start (and in all his starts this year), but he only pitched once in July, once in June, and no times in May.

BEAT LA.

Lineups

Giants

Darin Ruf — 1B Austin Slater — CF Yermín Mercedes — DH Wilmer Flores — 2B Luis González — LF David Villar — 3B Dixon Machado — SS Joey Bart — C Mike Yastrzemski — RF

RHP — Logan Webb

Dodgers

Mookie Betts — RF Trea Turner — SS Freddie Freeman — 1B Will Smith — C Jake Lamb — DH Gavin Lux — 2B Max Muncy — 3B Cody Bellinger — CF James Outman — LF

LHP — Andrew Heaney

Game #103

Who: San Francisco Giants (51-51) vs. Chicago Cubs (68-33)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM