Chroncast #103: Vibes-Based Bullpen Trust Rankings

For years Bryan has said that the San Francisco Giants have reached the end of the line with a core group of players. Is this finally the year when he’s right? The Giants don’t seem to be firmly in the buy or sell camp, but given the dismaying results from the farm system, surely, obviously, they must be sellers looking to add some near-ML talent, right? RIGHT? RIIIIIIGHT?

In other news, it’s clear that the Giants bullpen is a place where hope goes to die and so it’s difficult to say that anyone in the bullpen is trustworthy; therefore, before getting into their player rankings, Doug and Bryan rank the five things in their worldview that they trust more than the Giants bullpen. They took a pretty big risk completing their rankings before the final out of the Cubs series!

Here’s the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We’re also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify. Our intro/outro music is by Lesfm.

You can find all new episodes and our archive on all feeds and listen to everything in the embedded show player down below. If you like our show, give us a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts or like/thumbs up us anywhere you listen to podcasts.