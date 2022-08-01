In case you missed it, Carlos Rodón was electric on Sunday. Beyond electric. He struck out 10 batters in seven innings, while allowing just two baserunners, which helped the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0, and secure a very rare winning streak.

If that’s how we bid farewell to Rodón, then it’s an impressive send off. It was just the fifth time all season a player had 10 or more strikeouts in seven or more innings while allowing two or fewer hits and no walks. Arbitrary endpoints? Absolutely. But they paint to the dynamic force he is on the mound.

But the MLB trade deadline is tomorrow. And even with the win, the Giants sit at just .500, four games out of the postseason.

Was that the last time we see Rodón in a Giants jersey?

The Giants have yet to be serious sellers at the deadline during Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris’ tenures, but then again, they’ve never had a rental of Rodón’s caliber in a year where they weren’t scheduled to win 107 games. So we’re in uncharted territory here.

For Rodón’s part, he’s acting chill about the whole thing.

Carlos Rodón on everything that’s going on: “What I’m worried about is tomorrow, I’m worried about winning tomorrow.” — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 1, 2022

Trading Rodón would bring the Giants an exciting player. Not trading Rodón would allow the Giants to keep an exciting player.

We’ll find out soon enough, I suppose.

Also, I didn’t want to use this as the main picture for obvious reasons, but check out this incredible shot of Rodón from yesterday’s game:

Baseball!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.

BEAT LA.