Good morning, baseball fans.

We are officially halfway through a weird and wacky season of San Francisco Giants baseball. I don’t know that anyone was expecting this year’s team to be as good as last year’s, but I don’t think we expected quite what we’ve gotten either.

It’s not all doom and gloom today, at least. Joc Pederson will be starting in the All Star Game at Dodger Stadium as a Giant. Like, that’s pretty cool.

With the season halfway over and the All Star break coming up next week, I thought it was a good time to take the temperature of how everyone is feeling about this season. Please. feel free to use your most expressive and scathing gifs in the comments!

In other news, San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar, who exited Thursday night’s game after a really awful collision, has been diagnosed with a concussion and cervical (neck) strain, but was discharged from the hospital and is resting. As awful as concussions were, and considering just how scary of a collision that was, as was his subsequent collapse, I’m glad it wasn’t any worse. We here at McCovey Chronicles wish Mr. Profar the best as he recovers.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants wrap up this series against the Padres this weekend, with today’s game being exclusively televised on Fox, which means it starts at 4:15 p.m. PT (and will be full of complaints about the shadows caused by such a start time). Sunday’s game will be a 1:10 p.m. PT start.