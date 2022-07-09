The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres again in game three of this four-game series today at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.87 ERA, 2.23 FIP, with 112 strikeouts to 30 walks in 91 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 8-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, in which he allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings of work.

He’ll face off against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish, who enters today’s game with a 3.53 ERA, 3.37 FIP, with 85 strikeouts to 18 walks in 94.1 innings pitched. Darvish’s last start was in the Padres’ 7-2 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which he allowed five runs on eight hits with ten strikeouts and zero walks in six innings pitched.

Game #83

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM